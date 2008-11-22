Why Leadership Does not Require Charisma

You may need charisma to get elected to high office, but there is such a thing as small scale local leadership. For example, a technical expert could promote a new product idea to her colleagues by demonstrating how it works or by making a hard-hitting factual case for it. Our concept of leadership is totally distorted by our narrow focus on business and political leadership – what it means to get appointed to high office. Style is only a situational matter. You may need to be inspiring if you are advocating a fundamental change in people’s values or way of life, but lots of examples of leadership in business are far more mundane, that is, if you define leadership as simply influencing people to think or act differently regardless of their position.
