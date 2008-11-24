Nipples, Nudity and a Small Striptease: American Apparel’s New Ad Campaign

Known for being fearlessly risqué, American Apparel has yet again used shock tactics to its advantage. Its latest effort: using nudity to sell clothes. The company has rolled out a banner ad that displays a topless model – boobs, nipples and a tantalizing unzipping of her top.

Of course, American Apparel has attracted attention for some time now, with its open embrace of sex as an integral part of its brand image. “Yes there’s shock value to these ads – that’s what our advertising strategy is about,” explains Ryan Holiday who does online strategy for American Apparel. “We photograph models in a way that’s honest – we aren’t so constrained by the rules.”

The nude ads are currently displayed on only two blogs- Debauchette and Reverse Cowgirl – both of which deal with sex and neither of which have had any advertising on them before (look on the right of either site for the banner ads or scroll to the bottom of this post). Holiday explains that the company chose the blogs because employees are personal fans of them and because they don’t enforce the same restrictions that mainstream publications do. Recently, American Apparel had to switch out an underwear ad on design blog, The Sartorialist, because the site’s users complained. The company is also talking to other publishers who might be amenable to running the ads.

The attention the new campaign is attracting online is exactly what American Apparel wants. The brand has worked hard at creating an image for itself that is “soaked in youth and sex”. Provocative advertising is their artillery. Their site even has a special section labeled “provocative ads.”

“These ads were Dov’s idea – it’s something he’s been wanting to do for a long time,” says Holiday. Dov = Dov Charney, the company’s controversial founder and CEO, who is known for conducting meetings in his underwear, and even in the nude, and was recently has been sued for sexual harassment (creating a “hostile” work environment) earlier this month. several times in the past (all suits were denied or settled.) Charney is currently being sued for wrongful termination and has also been accused of keeping nude pictures of female employees on his computer, something Holiday was quick to point out was for business reasons — the employee also happened to be a model for American Apparel.

“I mean you could say its an inopportune time,” says Holiday when asked whether rolling out the nude ads at a time when Charney is being sued for nudity in the workplace amongst other things is really the best move. “When you see the way the lawsuit is represented in mainstream media like the Wall Street Journal, they seem not to get what American Apparel is all about. But if you look at the response to the ad from young people there are no negative responses – they’re a different generation. You could say there’s sort of disconnect between how mainstream media reports on American Apparel and how younger people perceive what the company is doing,” he adds.

Is American Apparel worried about a backlash against the new ads? “No because we’re very open about sexuality,” says Holiday.