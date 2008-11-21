‘Twilight’ Breaks Top 10 Record in Pre-Sale Tickets

Did you hear those squeals echoing across the nation last night? Thousands of diehard Twilight fans poured into theaters at midnight, eager to watch the first film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s uber-successful series about a teenage girl (played by Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with a vampire (Robert Pattinson). Meyer’s four-book series has sold more than 17 million copies to date, and, yeah, we’ll admit we’re part of that tally. We’ve copped to looking forward to the movie’s premiere , but the film has received some seriously mixed reviews . Turns out: Tweens and teens just don’t care what the critics think.

Some 1,100 showings have already sold out for this weekend, and 600 midnight showings were booked solid. Fandango reports that Twilight is now No. 7 on its all-time Top 10 Advance Ticket-Sellers List (beating out Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, Spider-Man 3, and Sex and the City). And 83% of Fandango ticket-buyers said that they plan to watch the movie more than once.

That’s good news for Summit Entertainment, which scooped up the film in 2006 after Paramount Pictures’ MTV films made a brief and shoddy go at an adaptation (oops). Some predict the $37 million film could pull in as much as $69 million this weekend, which would help cement Summit Entertainment’s rise to the major leagues. No surprise, then, that the company recently acquired the rights to the three remaining novels in the series and hired Twilight screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg to tackle the next two films. Wonder how early those pre-sale tickets will go on sale.