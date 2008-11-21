Is the Times Travel Section Tone Deaf?

I just picked up the “Travel Winter 2008” issue of the New York Times Style Magazine. You know, that freebie treebie that slides out of the Sunday edition with a thud on the coffee table, its glossy pages demanding a sniff and flick before your brain can handle the real news.

On the front cover is a stunning image of a glacier. In the foreground, a piece of carry-on luggage floats, corpse-like, in water. I say corpse-like because it’s white, and instantly made me think of the Mt Erebus airline tragedy. It’s actually a Ferragamo rollaway for $2500, no doubt now worth a water-damaged $20 on Craigslist.

The cover is part of a photo spread within called Frozen Assets, which features more scenery not uncommon in the news these days – our rapidly melting polar caps.

The grand scenery is juxtaposed with more accoutrements of what must be some rich airline tragedy victims, like the $6845 black and white pelt of a mammal formerly known as endangered.

Another page shows a $3195 Chanel bag on a shard of melting ice that a small polar bear would long have fallen sideways off of.

Served on the rocks are two pairs of $2000+ towering stiletto boots made for doing something other than walking. An abandoned GM executive’s briefcase glitters on the tundra.