Creating Authentic Engagement for Change

Most of my work is with senior managers and executives, helping them to implement large-scale change using participation and engagement to create buy-in and support. There are three conditions that require change leaders to shift from mandate (command & control) to authentic enthusiasm (connect & collaborate) to generate the results they are looking for:

1. Complex work environment – Work units, work programs, politics, budgets, and sponsors/customers/members do not have discrete, linear relationships. They behave like a multi-variable equation, influencing and overlapping each other. In a complex work environment you cannot rely on a simple, cause-and-effect chain of events to produce the results you are looking for. Instead, you need each participant in the value chain to be alert and working to create outcomes consistent with a clearly articulated vision.

2. Distributed workforce – Whether they are across the globe from each other or down the hall but isolated, people must be personally motivated to be take a proactive approach. Without this, they will simply work independently.

3. Multi-cultural or multi-disciplinary workers – When people come from different points-of-view, they see the world in fundamentally different ways. They may read the same words, but their minds process the information in different ways. If you can help them make the transition from “what I have to do” to “what I want to do,” you can rely on their best efforts to “walk a mile in each others’ shoes.”

What tools are available to spark and grow the enthusiasm of professionals? Here are three:

1. Story – Narrative has the power to reach deeply into the human psyche, motivate people, and provide memorable messages. Read this from a 2006 conversation I had with John Kotter, Harvard Business Professor and expert on change leadership:

“Five or six years ago I started thinking more consciously about my primary goal: helping people change what they do and get better results. I have spoken at hundreds of meetings. Increasingly it is clear to me that people have trouble remembering what they hear at these meetings. This means it isn’t having an impact on their decisions, their actions, and hence, results on the job.