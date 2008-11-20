Precision in Language Redux

I have blogged about the importance of precision in language on several occasions. Precise language is very important to effective and dynamic communication.

Dynamic communication skills are one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop three important skills. You must become an excellent conversationalist. You must learn to write clearly and succinctly. You must learn to create and deliver dynamic presentations.

This week, I saw a person self destruct in a team meeting – all because of the choice of one word.

I was facilitating a meeting for a work group. Midway through the meeting one of the participants was reporting on a project on which she has been working all year.

When she showed a slide that highlighted the results that she expected this project to show in 2009, one of the other people on the team interrupted her and said, “I cannot ethically support this project.”

As you might imagine, that comment brought the meeting to a screeching halt. Silence reigned. It’s not often that you hear someone call a colleague’s ethics into question in a public forum.

Two things followed. First, the other people in the meeting began asking questions about why this person was questioning the information being presented. Most people, including the person who raised the question, had seen a preliminary version of this presentation previously. All of the other people in the meeting agreed with the ideas being presented, and wanted to understand the reasons behind this one person’s disagreement. The individual who criticized the project spent a lot of time explaining his position and arguing his point – unsuccessfully. As best as I could tell, he was taking issue with some of the assumptions on which the study, and its conclusions were based.