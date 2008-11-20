Fast Food Ads = Fat Children?

A causal relationship between fast food ads on TV and obesity rates in children has been established. This according to a study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which revealed that a fast food TV ban for children’s programming would reduce obesity rates by 14-18%, with effects being more pronounced for males and younger children.

According to Adage, the National Bureau of Economic Research has described the study as “the largest of its kind to directly tie childhood obesity to fast-food advertising on American television.”

“Hopefully, this line of research can lead to a serious discussion about the type of policies that can curb America’s obesity epidemic,” stated Shin-Yi Chou, one of the study’s authors.

The big question of course is whether government intervention should go quite so far as to ban fast food advertising for children’s programs, or whether the onus should be on parents. The BBC ran a poll on the issue in 2004 – while the conversation was sharply divided, the majority seemed to think parents, and not advertising, are to blame. Here’s a snapshot from the poll of how parents see the issue:

“Anyone who blames TV for their children’s’ dietary related health problems is just looking for an excuse to shift responsibility away from themselves for their failure to exercise parental control. All the government reviews of advertising in the world won’t fix that.” Mark, USA

“Personally I think those who want adverts banned are the ones whose children pester them into submission. Banning these adverts would make their lives ‘easier’ – no pestering children to contend with. Parents appear to be getting lazier and as a consequence their children grow up spoilt and rude. Parents need to wise up and realise that they have to the power to say no and to turn the television off.” Kerry, Ulverston, Cumbria, UK

“What a load of rubbish. Kids get fat (or do we have to say ‘obese’ now?) because they eat what their parents buy and feed them on. When are parents going to start taking responsibility for their own children’s health?”Dave, Doncaster, UK