Who Owns Strategy?

Yesterday, a reader on another blog (That’s Quotable [Kate Sweetman]) reacted to a piece I wrote last week on strategy. He asked, in effect, why is strategy so often owned by the top of the house, and not more distributed among the people who are really doing the work, understanding its possibilities, meeting the customers, etc.

Great question. Is our ever-flattening world making top leadership obsolete?

There is certainly good evidence – most famously popularized by James Surowiecki in his book The Wisdom of Crowds – that a lot more people have useful insights and ideas than just the few at the top. In fact, as a collective, the crowd has significantly more ideas and wiser judgment. What does that say about the legitimacy of the folks at the top?

Who should own strategy?

I read the book a while ago, and, as just about everybody on the planet knows by now, it is a must-read. As I recall, the opening anecdote talks about how a crowd at a county fair did a better job of accurately estimating the weight of an ox than did the proverbial panel of experts. The crowd’s individual guesses, when averaged, came in very close to the ox’s true weight. Closer to the true weight, in fact, than were any of the individual opinions of the cattle “experts” on hand.

I think this says a lot about the wisdom of the collective, but the outcome should come as no surprise to anyone living in a democracy. Sometimes one person/one vote really goes wrong (when a majority is misled by a bad leader, misinformation, fear or prejudice), but over time it is the best way to make decisions. When everyone is focused on the right outcome, whatever that may be, it is hard to beat.