The Leading Edge – “Field of Leaders and Dream makers”

Leading is easy, the hard part is getting people to follow.

– Yogi Berra

I recently attended the International Leadership Associations’s wonderful 10th Annual Conference: “Portraits of the Past, Visions for the Future” that included some of the best international minds, scholars and resources. I resisted the temptation to buy several of the books with tantalizing titles displayed. I have yet to internalize—much less finish— the pile of books on that subject that I have purchased over the past year.

One of the main honorees at the conference was Warren Bennis. Warren is always on the short list, if not at the top, of authorities on leadership in the world. On a personal note, he is my mentor (as he has been to hundreds of other lucky mentees during his career). The most satisfying aspect of our relationship is not just to know him, but to feel known by him.

As he was being introduced and then when he spoke, it was clear that the audience deeply trusted, believed, had confidence in, enjoyed (if not adored) and respected him. As I left the conference it occurred to me that perhaps the key to effective leadership was evoking those experiences in followers.

How as a leader do you spawn those feelings in those you lead? Here are several tips that would do it for me and that would cause me to sign on as an enthusiastic follower: