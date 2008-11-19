Can CSR Fit a Recession Strategy?

Here in the US, CSR has only recently put down its first tender roots into many corporate strategies. In many of our US-based clients, CSR has only recently moved from a quasi-ornamental department to a piece of the core strategy for going forward. As the recession deepens, many companies are asking: “Can we afford this new commitment to ‘doing good’ as part of our core strategy when what we really need to focus on is our own survival?”

I recently caught up with a friend, the SVP of Sustainability at a global bank (“sustainability” is the new generation term for CSR). Her take is that CSR cannot be abandoned or diminished by these US companies for reasons that are both tactical and strategic. But they do need to be smart about it. I’ll call her Renée. I would love to introduce her but, unfortunately, her employer requires a two month vetting process for making public comment — a time frame that is hard to accommodate in the blogosphere. Here’s how the conversation went:

Kate: “To what extent is sustainability a ‘nice to do’ in this economic climate? Doesn’t worrying about CSR put a crimp in urgent plans to build sales and cut costs? Can we really expect companies to have energy for that?”

Renée: “Every firm defines CSR or sustainability differently, given its own mission and history as well as its approach to CSR. For those organization for whom CSR was a sideline, I can see how it seem to distract from the most urgent needs. It may not seem to make sense in the short term if it is seems – or is — disconnected from the core business. But the more CSR that has been woven into the fabric of the company, the more it actually becomes a source of strategic competitive advantage as well as short term value creation.”

Kate: “So you are saying they should keep buying cheap recycled paper and switching out incandescent lights for fluorescents?”

Renée: “Of course that’s part of it. In the short term, sustainability is about is being much smarter about how we use resources. Always looking to save money and materials. That is a short term benefit of CSR. But it’s not just about environmental concerns or the short term. Cisco, for example, started partnering with universities around the world long before they even considered entering those markets. What they did was good for those countries. It was also good for Cisco when they did enter those markets and found ready and able workers. Microsoft operates similarly.”

Kate: “That makes sense to me. Only last week, I saw Majora Carter of Sustainable South Bronx speak. Her mission is to ‘green up’ the South Bronx. In addition to cleaning up junkyards to make tree-lined parks, they are also creating sustainable businesses from the enormous amount of industrial trash brought into the neighborhood. For example, the world’s largest food distribution warehouses are in her neighborhood. They have started scavenging the wooden pallets that the food arrives on – mountains of wood that used to be just thrown away – and have started making beautiful hand-crafted furniture from it. But, of course, that is their business, not an add-on.”