Consumers Dislike Fees, But Are Willing To Pay For Choice

No one ever before asked consumers in a survey what they thought of à la carte airline pricing, so Amadeus decided to. Passengers were polled about the new fees for everything from bags and food/beverages to pillows and seat assignments.

The results of this, the first survey of airline passengers on à la carte reveals that while consumers aren’t happy about the fees, they are willing to pay for their choice of services — and don’t consider it “nickel-and-diming.” But the majority of air travelers (85 percent) dislike paying fees for services they received free as little as a year ago.

Don’t charge me for my baggage! is one of the key findings of the new “Flying A La Carte” survey. Seventeen percent indicate blankets and pillows should be free, while 15 percent want free seat selection. Fifty-seven percent have or would pay for food and beverages on a flight and 37 percent have or would pay extra for checked bags.

Half (52 percent) understand why airlines have begun charging for services that used to be free, and half (53 percent) like getting the cheapest base ticket so they can decide what other optional products/services to buy.

Less than one-third of respondents think airlines have gone too far with new fees.

Willingness to pay extends outside the fuselage, especially when it means greater flexibility and convenience. Fifty-seven percent report that they would pay extra for the ability to make ticket changes without penalty. Nearly 40 percent indicate that they would pay for less hassle and more time savings in the form of priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage handling, and the ability to fly with an additional carry-on.

Beyond that, à la carte pricing presents an opportunity for airlines to differentiate themselves and to use service options to build brand loyalty. Fewer than two in 10 fliers wanted an all-inclusive ticket.