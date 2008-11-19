Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) Stay at the top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner; 2) Set and achieve high goals; and 3) Get organized. In other words, you need to get things done.

I’ve come across as tool that will help you master goal setting and personal organization – and one that you can use to manage your lifelong learning. GTD Agenda is an on line calendar and planner that I really like. I’ve just begun using it, and think that it will pay big dividends as I go forward with my 2009 goals. GTD stands for “Getting Things Done.” And, getting things done is important if you want to become an outstanding performer.

GTD Agenda allows you to record your goals. Break your goals into projects, and create a list of tasks that are necessary for project completion. It will send you reminders. All in all, I find it to be a user friendly piece of goal achievement and time management software. Best of all, the basic service is free.

The other day, I received an e mail from my friends at GTD Agenda with some great time management and goal achievement advice…

“The real key to time management is focusing on what you need to accomplish in the moment. This requires knowing what part of the day you have the most energy, and planning your day around it. This includes doing routine tasks, for example, e mailing, or gardening at low-energy periods and planning, writing, leading meetings and learning new skills or content during higher energy periods.”

That’s some common sense!

Long ago, I discovered that my best times are the morning (6:00 – 11:00), and late afternoon (3:00 – 7:00). I schedule my high brain activities at these times. I use the time between 11:00 and 3:00 for exercise, responding to emails, catching up on reading and running errands – oh, and eating lunch too.