The Power of a Handwritten Note

I am working on a follow up book to Straight Talk for Success. The working title is The Official Guide to Success. I have been interviewing experts in each of the five keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk: Self Confidence, Positive Personal Impact, Outstanding Performance, Dynamic Communication Skills and Interpersonal Competence.

Knowing and following the basic rules of etiquette — along with creating and nurturing your personal brand, and being impeccable in your presentation of self — is one of the drivers of positive personal impact. Last week, I interviewed Lydia Ramsey, author of Manners That Sell, to get her thoughts on etiquette.

As usual, Lydia and I had a great conversation. Just as we were ending, she said, “There’s one more thing, and it’s often forgotten or neglected these days…handwritten thank you notes.” I smiled when she said that as I believe that handwritten thank you notes are a powerful way to not only differentiate yourself as a gracious and polite person, they also help build your personal brand.

The first President Bush credited his thank you notes with helping him build a solid network of supporters who played a big role in getting him elected. Handwritten thank you notes work for Presidents – and they will work for you.

How do you feel when you get a handwritten note? Surprised? Pleased? Happy? I bet it’s probably a combination of all three. In this day of email and text messaging, handwritten notes have almost gone the way of the horse and carriage.

This is bad news for those who pine for a more gracious way of life. It is good news for you, because it gives you a simple and easy way to create positive personal impact.

Here’s a personal story about the power of handwritten notes. Several years ago, I was visiting a client. He invited me to his home for dinner. His wife was very gracious and prepared a lovely meal. I sent her a thank you note.