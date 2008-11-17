All Beef and No Brand: McDonald’s Goes Faceless to Sell Burgers in Japan

Earlier this month, McDonald’s rolled out its famous quarter pounder in Japan – but to regular passersby, there was no apparent connection between the smell of burgers and the world’s largest fast food chain.

Two of the chain’s stores in Tokyo have been remodeled to temporarily strip away any branding – no golden arches, no signature clown, and not even the fast food giant’s name. Instead, the décor is minimalist in a way that’s in line with Japanese culture. The only two colors to be seen are red and black: sleek black seating, a red and black façade, and a menu that’s all in red and black. The temporary stores serve just two burgers – the Quarter Pounder with cheese and the Double Quarter Pounder with cheese – both also packaged in red and black.

McDonald’s aim: to offer consumers a blind taste test. “We want consumers to discover great taste and not care about who produced it. Those who think of McDonald’s as fast food can just focus on taste and find a premium burger, without prejudice or preconception,” said a spokesperson to Creativity Magazine.