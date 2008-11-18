NVPR Expands Into South America

EXPANSION COINCIDES WITH INAGURATION OF GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK



Los Angeles and Buenos Aires (–November 18, 2008–) NVPR is expanding into South America and has selected Buenos Aires, Argentina, to be its Latin American headquarters. The firm has been pioneering digital media since it launched Internet juggernauts like MP3.com and Napster, among others, at the inception of the dot com boom in North America.



“I chose Buenos Aires based largely on the Argentine people’s entrepreneurial spirit that I find to be a reflection of what I witnessed in California,” said Hal Bringman, CEO and Founder. “The budding start up community that exists in South America is ripe for guidance and shaping in order to flourish to the next level and become the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’”

The firm’s move follows in the footsteps of many digital behemoths that have similarly situated themselves, not the least of which is Google, who also established a presence in Buenos Aires. Other heavyweights include Motorola, Intel, EDS, BT and noted entrepreneurs like Fabrice Grinda, who have multiple investments in the region, including OLX.com and Sonico.com.

Many industry analysts and experts, including Google’s CEO, Eric Schmidt, believe Latin America is quickly becoming a key driver towards e-commerce as broadband usage is set to explode in the region. Mr. Schmidt, in particular, noted that Latin America is “…the region with fastest growth in the Internet sector, more than Asia, the U.S. and Europe.”