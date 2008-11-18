NVPR EXPANDS INTO SOUTH AMERICA
OPENS OFFICE IN BUENOS AIRES
EXPANSION COINCIDES WITH INAGURATION OF GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK
Los Angeles and Buenos Aires (–November 18, 2008–) NVPR is expanding into South America and has selected Buenos Aires, Argentina, to be its Latin American headquarters. The firm has been pioneering digital media since it launched Internet juggernauts like MP3.com and Napster, among others, at the inception of the dot com boom in North America.
“I chose Buenos Aires based largely on the Argentine people’s entrepreneurial spirit that I find to be a reflection of what I witnessed in California,” said Hal Bringman, CEO and Founder. “The budding start up community that exists in South America is ripe for guidance and shaping in order to flourish to the next level and become the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’”
The firm’s move follows in the footsteps of many digital behemoths that have similarly situated themselves, not the least of which is Google, who also established a presence in Buenos Aires. Other heavyweights include Motorola, Intel, EDS, BT and noted entrepreneurs like Fabrice Grinda, who have multiple investments in the region, including OLX.com and Sonico.com.
Many industry analysts and experts, including Google’s CEO, Eric Schmidt, believe Latin America is quickly becoming a key driver towards e-commerce as broadband usage is set to explode in the region. Mr. Schmidt, in particular, noted that Latin America is “…the region with fastest growth in the Internet sector, more than Asia, the U.S. and Europe.”
“Our aim is to help North American and European companies realize the potential for broadening their customer base by marketing to Latin America while recognizing and shaping the burgeoning start up community here and supporting entrepreneurs leading them to the successful heights experienced elsewhere,” added Hal Bringman.
The week, Nov. 17-23, 2008, marks the launch of Global Entrepreneurship Week and offers a first-ever worldwide series of events to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and encourage young people to become more innovative and entrepreneurial. In the United States, the Week includes a series of national events and hundreds of events sponsored locally across the country — and around the globe. Founding sponsors for Global Entrepreneurship Week are the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in the United States and Make Your Mark in the United Kingdom.
About NVPR
NVPR is a boutique communications firm in Los Angeles, now with global operations based in Buenos Aires, dedicated to detect and introduce new trends and services to the masses subsequently transforming them into burgeoning businesses. Successful prior campaigns include many spectacular brands and services that forever altered their respective industries and sectors, including the launch and subsequent IPO of MP3.com (USD$400M), the launch of file sharing services such as Napster, Grokster, MP2P and Blubster (OptiSoft), the introduction of mobile entertainment (ringtones, in particular) to North America, and the announcement of the largest domain name purchase in history, Sex.com, among many others.
NVPR’s founder, Hal Bringman, is a “trendspotter” and “…a PR pro if ever there was one…”, as described by power bloggers like BoingBoing.net and uber-influencers like Rafat Ali of PaidContent.org, respectively. For more information, visit http://www.nvpr.com.
About Global Entrepreneurship Week
With the goal to inspire young people to embrace innovation, imagination and creativity, Global Entrepreneurship Week will encourage youth to think big, turn their ideas into reality, and make their mark. From Nov. 17-23, 2008, millions of young people around the world will join a growing movement to generate new ideas and seek better ways of doing things. Thousands of activities are being planned in more than 75 countries around the world. Global Entrepreneurship Week is: founded by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and the Make Your Mark campaign; sponsored by NYSE Euronext, IBM and Ernst & Young; and, supported by JA Worldwide, Endeavor, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, DECA, YPO-WPO, National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Young Americas Business Trust, YES – European Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs, Department for Business Enterprise & Regulatory Reform, AIESEC, Youth Employment Services, The Prince’s Youth Business International. To view a complete list of participating countries and organizations or to learn more, visit www.unleashingideas.org.