Launching Your Startup: The Reality (Part II)

You need to understand how the market makers look at the market, so that you can figure out how you fit into the big picture. As much as you think your idea is special, it is rare that it will change an analyst’s view of the world. Far smarter is it to figure out how you fit into their world by extending, modifying, or even negating their world outlook. Start by engaging with them to give them your story. ALWAYS allocate a lot of time to getting their feedback (more on briefing analysts in another post). Do this every quarter. That way, when you are ready to launch, they know who you are and the next step is pretty simple. If they like your idea, you might even get a quote or referral from them. By the way, if there is an analyst who covers your space exactly, it might make sense to engage with them on a project. Some analysts will help with a half-day strategy session, a write a white paper, or will participate in a webinar.This could be money well-spent, if the analyst is influential in your market.