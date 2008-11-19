Tradestation Competes with Microsoft Instead of e*Trade

In 199 AD, in a now-legendary Chinese military tale, a general named Sun Ce defeated his larger opponent by tricking him into leaving his stronghold unguarded. This maneuver led to a historic turning point: the first unification of southern China after centuries of unrest.

It also imprinted in military doctrine an ancient concept that great innovators continue to leverage today against their competitors.

The lesson is this: if you design your approach in such a way that your competitor is forced to leave his stronghold to defend against it, then you will win. Either your opponent will venture out into unfamiliar terrain and become easy prey; or, better yet, he will refuse to confront you, and you can advance uncontested.

This pattern of disruptive innovation continues to work today, and companies like Tradestation (TRAD) provide us with a great modern-day example of this ancient strategy.

TRAD – an online broker unlike any other

TRAD has increased revenues from $100 million to $150 million in the past three years, and it has grown profits even faster. While today’s economic crisis is challenging even the most established financial service firms, TRAD is holding its ground and even benefiting from a surge in market activity.

TRAD’s uniqueness mirrors Sun Ce’s lesson above. TRAD puts its competitors in the same dilemma – leave your stronghold or let us grow.

In my interview last week with TRAD’s CEO, Salomon Sredni, I asked him about TRAD’s business strategy. Sredni was incredibly clear and concise, and his answers offered a classic “outthinker” perspective.