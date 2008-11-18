The Hero’s Journey: Telling Your Hero’s Story

The conversation ends. The camera stops. The lights cool.
You feel good. You caught it: a real candid conversation from an employee, a customer or senior management.
Here’s the thing
There’s a pretty good chance your head is swimming from everything that was discussed.
So how do you distill the essence of someone’s video conversation?
How do you make sense of everything that was said? How can you tell your hero’s story so it flows naturally?
This is the last part of the journey, the “return.” Your hero’s story and message will flow easily if you prepared and covered the first two stages of the journey, the “separation” and the “initiation.”
Let’s explore the third part of the “hero’s journey,” the “return.”
Sharing knowledge
In the classic “hero’s journey,” the hero returns from their adventure to share their knowledge and insights with their community.
Your task is no different: to take what you learned from the hero’s conversation and craft it in a way that benefits your community or your audience.
The Return: 3-Step Process
Transcribe
Get your conversation transcribed to paper (ideally, with time-code from the video tape). Put it in a binder and label the binder.
Highlight
Read the transcript at least three times. Really absorb what was said. Begin to feel like you know the hero’s story by heart. Highlight the most meaningful points or moments you feel your audience needs to know and feel.
Arrange
Option 1. Copy your favorite sections into a new document. Arrange them so they tell your story in a way your audience will lean into it and care about your message.
Option 2. The second method is my favorite and works well for many clients, as well as filmmakers. Print out the highlights. Cut out the best sections and physically move them around on a large desk in a way that tells the best story.
That’s it!
This is the last post in this series exploring the “hero’s journey” in capturing an organization’s story through video.
Veteran filmmaker Thomas Clifford helps Fortune 100’s to nonprofits who are stuck, frustrated, losing employees or market share because they can’t breathe life into their brand story. He believes remarkable organizations deserve remarkable films. Check out Tom’s full bio for links to his podcasts, interviews and manifestos. Tom produces films with passion and purpose at Moving Pictures, a firm connecting companies and audiences through compelling visual communications.