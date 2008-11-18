The Hero’s Journey: Telling Your Hero’s Story

You feel good. You caught it: a real candid conversation from an employee, a customer or senior management.

Here’s the thing

There’s a pretty good chance your head is swimming from everything that was discussed.

So how do you distill the essence of someone’s video conversation?

How do you make sense of everything that was said? How can you tell your hero’s story so it flows naturally?

This is the last part of the journey, the “return.” Your hero’s story and message will flow easily if you prepared and covered the first two stages of the journey, the “separation” and the “initiation.”