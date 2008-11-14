Crispin Now Taking On iPod?

It seems Microsoft is enjoying hanging out with the cool kids. While reviews of Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s “I’m a PC” campaign for Microsoft have ranged from the brilliant to the banal, it seems its $300 million client is nothing less than delighted. Today Microsoft announced it awarded its Zune advertising business to the Boulder-Miami shop, ditching its primary agency, McCann Worldwide. Although the size of the account is on the small side–last year the brand’s advertising spend was an estimated $41 million–the symbolic gesture is telling. We’re waiting to see how long before Microsoft shuffles its other brands over to Bogusky & his band of merry pranksters. As for Crispin, this is no small feat. After a disappointing high-profile failed partnership with Nike last year, they’ve proven they can still satisfy the most unlikely of industry juggernauts. The only bummer: are all the creatives going to have to trash their iPods?
