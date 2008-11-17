Sustainability as a Work in Progress

Talk of Green Design is dominated by examples of products made of recycled materials, but sustainability is about more than materials. It’s about material sourcing. It’s about manufacturing processes. It’s about shipping and receiving.



Last week, I attended the Real Green conference organized by the Boston chapter of IDSA (www.idsaboston.org) and there was one example that struck me because it demonstrates that a company can pursue sustainability at every point in the development cycle.

Recycline (www.recycline.com), makers of Preserve Personal Care, Tableware and Kitchen tools, makes their products from recycled materials and they strive to make their products compelling enough that they don’t rely on recycled content as their sole selling point.

The thing that I find most interesting about Recycline, however, is not the recycled plastic they use. Don’t get me wrong, if you can manufacture your products using recycled materials, by all means do it. And if you do, you deserve credit for putting in the extra effort to reduce your company and customers impact on the environment.