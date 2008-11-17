Fear is the Enemy of Self Confidence

I came across a great quote from Bertrand Russell the other day…

“Fear is the main source of superstition, and one of the main sources of cruelty. To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.”

I agree. So does Rabbi Levi Brackman. In his new book, Jewish Wisdom for Business Success, Rabbi Brackman argues that successful people realize that fear, especially fear of the unknown, can be a huge obstacle to success. He says…

“To start something new, you have to leave something behind. There is a fear of the unknown. The first step is to overcome your fear.”

By conquering your fears, you are not only on the path to wisdom, you are on the path to success. In Straight Talk for Success, I point out that Self Confidence is an important key to success. If you want to become self confident, you need to do three things: 1) become an optimist; 2) face your fears and act; and 3) surround yourself with positive people.

Fear causes inaction. When I find myself procrastinating, I always ask, “What are you afraid of here, Bud?” Once I identify my fear, I can accept it and take action. Action cures fears. Inaction and procrastination feed it.

I have found that there are three types of fear that hold me – and most people – back from achieving success.