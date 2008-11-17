What To Do When You’re In The Investment Rapids…

The beatings will continue until morale improves

I know you are tired. The S&P 500 continues to act like my two-year-old daughter saturated with Halloween candy. Statistically, the market has had daily moves of at least 5% every 11 days this year. On Thursday, one of the sharpest intra-day rallies arrived unannounced, and Friday, markets erased nearly all of the advance.

The erratic movements in the market can only be eclipsed by the erratic moves in Washington. Between now and January 20th, Obama needs to appoint 7,800 presidential appointees and 1,177 require Senate approval. Saturday, President Bush presided over a gathering of state heads that oversee 95% of global economic activity. Although he has titular authority, he has no real authority, as I don’t believe he will be an Obama appointee. Hedge fund managers faced Congress’s firing line Thursday and appear to be the newest scapegoats for our blameless legislators. Secretary Paulson scrapped the original TARP playbook in favor of injecting more capital into banks, ensuring that consumers still have access to credit for household purchases. Of his first installment of $350 billion, all but $60 billion has already been spent on bank re-capitalizations and AIG’s capital call.

The rules for the next $250 billion will likely be revised, as Congress seems unsatisfied with the deployment to date. Paulson will be happily resting in his retirement villa soon enough, leaving the role of super banker to the yet-to-be-named (Summers) Obama appointee. The automakers have tin cups in hand on Capitol Hill after reporting that they have less than 12 months worth of cash remaining. Should we invest? The quarterly reports of our most recently nationalized franchises, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG, indicated losses of $29 billion, $25.3 billion and $24.4 billion respectively. Our nationalized portfolio therefore lost $78 billion last quarter. Maybe the automakers will turn profitable with government officials in the management suite.

I miss the days of researching and analyzing corporate earnings. Trying to predict and monetize the decisions of legislators makes spreadsheet construction next to impossible. With the political world in turbulence, how can we expect anything different from the markets? Due to the political transition, the uncertainties surrounding fiscal stimulus, tax policy, regulatory policy, trade policy, and leverage standards, many participants don’t know the rules of the game any more. For this reason you have market participants selling because they are scared, selling because they are margined, or selling to meet redemptions. Traders offer little help as they dart in and out of positions. Program trading accounted for at least 25% of volume last week, meaning algorithms were calling the shots. The patient money remains steadfastly committed, having negligible influence. Therefore, the cash rich bargain hunters must lean against the selling with enough force to tip the balance. It happens, as it did on Thursday. When the flywheel starts rotating the other way, more hunters emerge, adding to the momentum. The pre-cursor for a market recovery is therefore a crescendo of pessimistic selling that moves the bargain hunters to action. For the last month and change, that line in the sand has been 8000 on the Dow. Recent political and market volatility may be exhausting, but we drew the line on October 10th, so in an absolute sense, nothing has happened since then.

Where to look now