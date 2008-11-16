Partygoers beware: What not to do at the holiday office party

The biggest mistake an employee can make is to think of a holiday party as anything other than another “day at the office.” If you wouldn’t show up at the office in the attire you’re thinking of wearing to the party (even though it may a bit more dressy than usual) don’t wear it. If you wouldn’t say it to your boss at the office, don’t say it at the party.

The holiday party is your opportunity to have fun, get to know others better, thank others for their contributions and have informal exposure to the senior leaders and the executive team at your organization. And yes, you’re allowed to have a little fun in the process, but be sure to remain grounded in reality.

To ensure your success and a great time . . .

· Choose a simple, non-revealing black dress or suit with great shoes and bag for women and a simple holiday touch such as a red tie for men. The holiday party is not a time to make a fashion statement (or any statement for that matter).

· Practice your best business manners and executive presence. Holiday parties are where we in HR learn a great deal about your potential for future assignments with great responsibilities.