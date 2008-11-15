A Stronger Cooperation between Church and Politics…

Especially in the context of globalization and its far-reaching restructuring processes of change management , companies need local caring societies, in which weak can reckon with the support of the fittest. Specific groups of interest are barometers of the cultural consciousness of a society and are documenting individual values in a common social space – property commits .

This has also to do something with ethical reasons, arising from our subjective beliefs, serving successful human life. Traditionally in this case, religions have considerable influence, as the view shows in the preamble of the German constitution, or the invocatio dei of the Swiss Constitution. Whether a voluntary commitment to the Lions Club, church board or a political party: It is really important to look for the whole, as companies also belong to “founders of identity and sense” for timeless values – beside religion, family and other institutions.