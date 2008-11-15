advertisement
Good Manners are More than Marketing or Strategy…

By Jan Thomas Otte1 minute Read

Primary it is the business of managers to be economical successful. Therefore they are measured by the Shareholder-values of their companies. Stakeholders are not less relevant. The ethical values dilemma of managers[1] is seen more or less critically in politics, churches and media.

The maximization of profit as well as sky-scraping management salaries and the general issues of Corporate Citizenship must fit to each other credibly[2], so that the media coverage on action and effect of the companies are not creating a scandal, because this would also be critically assessed by analysts at the Stock exchanges round the world.[3] The core difficulty is to implement prescriptive value codices successful and sustainable, bringing them transparently through the mass media. This has to do something with contingence but also congruence[4] in the several business decision makings.

