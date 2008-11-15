Good Manners are More than Marketing or Strategy…

Primary it is the business of managers to be economical successful. Therefore they are measured by the Shareholder-values of their companies. Stakeholders are not less relevant. The ethical values dilemma of managers[1] is seen more or less critically in politics, churches and media.
The maximization of profit as well as sky-scraping management salaries and the general issues of Corporate Citizenship must fit to each other credibly[2], so that the media coverage on action and effect of the companies are not creating a scandal, because this would also be critically assessed by analysts at the Stock exchanges round the world.[3] The core difficulty is to implement prescriptive value codices successful and sustainable, bringing them transparently through the mass media. This has to do something with contingence but also congruence[4] in the several business decision makings.
