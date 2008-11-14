The Inclusive Diversity Approach: An Example

Diversity is as much a corporate value these days as ethics, business integrity and quality. And like those titans of business management, diversity has built its own cottage industry of books, consultants, success stories, awards, and other public, measurable reflections of companies that do it well.

As a well-decorated company by these public measures, I’d also like to address the quiet but important ways an inclusive diversity approach works at ING and what benefits the company derives beyond the accolades.

I should begin with the commitment from our CEO. He spends one-third of his time in talent management programs, including diversity. His senior team serves as executive sponsors of our employee resource groups, and they are strongly invested in the development of these groups. Our business-aligned employee resource groups play a critical role not only in helping to build and maintain employee engagement, but also serve as an invaluable source, helping to drive our business objectives in areas of recruiting, retention and professional development.

We have implemented strong accountability mechanisms. Our business units are evaluated on human capital and employee engagement results through our incentive compensation plan that includes an acceleration or deceleration of up to 10 percent of each business unit’s bonus pool linked specifically to performance on diversity metrics.

Our diversity pillars: workforce diversity, diversity marketing, supplier diversity and corporate citizenship create synergies, leveraging diversity and inclusion throughout our company to help us maintain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. These are just a few examples of ING’s diversity management approach. However, I fully understand that we are still on our diversity journey. I believe that we will have “arrived” when I can eliminate the head of Workforce Diversity because that would mean diversity has become the natural rhythm of our organization.