Behind the Scenes: Marketers & Political Consultants Hash It Out

This morning global ad shop Euro RSCG hosted a breakfast-style meeting of the minds: politics & marketing. The A-list speakers included longtime Democratic strategist Paul Begala and longtime Republic strategist Alex Castellanos (Begala is the Clinton campaign vet with a Texas twang and incisive potty-mouth poetics; Castellanos worked on Romney & Bush’s campaigns and for a political strategist is strikingly thoughtful and soft-spoken; both are CNN commentators). The discussion was yet another post-mortem of the Obama vs. McCain campaigns , with the added spin of what marketers can learn from them.

I still can’t shake that we will soon have a president who actually gets Web 2.0 (in fact, many are already referring to Obama’s campaign style as “Web 3.0.”). What’s most surprising to me is the sudden role reversal of government and business: typically we think of government as being the last to understand, nevertheless embrace, innovation. Now all marketers can ooze on about is they want to run their brands like Obama ran his campaign. All the fear companies have been paralyzed by as far as embracing social networking tools and the digital frontier has now been quashed, not by a company–like Apple or Google–demonstrating its power, but a politician. Of course, what we’re now all waiting to see is how Obama will channel his digital prowess beyond campaigning–to actually governing.

For those of you unable to listen-in on the discussion over martini-glass yogurt parfaits, here are some of my favorite moments:

Begala: “In hockey terms, the problem with Hillary’s campaign is she went where the puck was: experience and security. Obama has the ability to see where the puck is going–change and hope–and that’s what he built his entire campaign on.”

Begala: “I think the cardinal sin McCain did was he traded away his brand. Once he did that he was reduced to tactics.”

Castellanos: “If you went to Obama’s early website the first thing on it said: I’m not asking you to have faith that I will change Washington; I have faith that YOU will.”

Castellanos: “He [Obama] created a cause. He was saying to the people: your social worth is much more value than your economic worth. We want to be part of something larger than just ourselves. It’s the same reason why people wear Livestrong bracelets and drive Prius’s. They want to be part of something bigger.”