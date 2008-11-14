Six Tips for Building Strong Realtionships

I received the inaugural issue of Self Improvement Magazine the other day. If there’s anyone who can benefit from some self improvement advice, it’s me.

I was impressed with Self Improvement. I particularly liked an article by Lisa Brooks Kift called “10 Characteristics of Successful Relationships.” Interpersonal competence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an interpersonally competent person, you need to be able to build mutually beneficial, long lasting relationships with the people in your life. You also need to know and understand yourself, and have the ability to resolve conflict in a positive manner.

Lisa is a couple’s therapist. Her article is slanted towards building a strong relationship with your partner. Some of these, like sexual intimacy and physical affection are not a good idea for relationships with your coworkers and clients. However, a lot of them are right on target for building strong relationships at work.

Here is a sampling of Lisa’s characteristics of successful relationships (at home or at work) with my comments on each…

• Friendship – When you think of the people in your life as friends, it’s easier to build strong relationships with them. Friends go out of their way for one another. Strong relationships are built on the willingness to give without the expectation of getting anything in return.

• Humor – If you can laugh together, you can often defuse conflict before it gets to a boiling point. While come conflict is inevitable, the more you can stop it before it starts, the better for the relationship.

• Communication – When you freely and openly express your thoughts and feelings, you add to a relationship. Open, honest communication is necessary for any relationship to grow and flourish.