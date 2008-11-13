Economic Crisis Transforming the “All or Nothing” Work+Life Mindset

Listen to Cali on Wed 11/19 at 4:00 pm ET talk with Maggie Mistal about Work+Life Fit in a Recession on Sirius Radio’s Martha Stewart Network! “Making a Living with Maggie” inspires, educates and entertains listeners so that they feel empowered to make a great living doing work they are passionate about that fits into the lifestyle they desire. Join Maggie every Wednesday at 4pm eastern/1pm pacific on SIRIUS 112 and XM 103. For a free trial of SIRIUS visit http://www.maggiemistal.com/radio.htm

More people are moving beyond the traditional “all or nothing” choice about whether or not to work when they experience a major work+life transition as a result of the economic crisis. Out of necessity, more retirees are “working” in retirement; more mothers are seeking alternatives to opting out; and eldercare providers are trying creative ways to work and share care responsibilities.

As I discuss in my book, seeing all of the possibilities that exist between the two extremes of “all work” and “no work” is not easy because it’s not how we typically respond to work+life challenges. When I give speeches, I ask the audience, “You’re having a bad day trying to manage work and your personal life, what’s your first thought?” Everyone laughs, because they all have the same first thought, “I’m out of here!” All or nothing. You can’t see the work+life fit possibilities if your default response is, “I’m out.” But the economic reality is making it increasingly difficult to stop working even for a short period of time. As a result, more flexible and creative ways to retire, be a mother or father and care for an adult relative while working are emerging.

Here are some of examples of how the economy is driving people to rethink the “all or nothing” mindset:

Reinventing Retirement: According to a number of surveys, more and more “retirees” are working in retirement, either in paid or unpaid, full-time or part-time positions. In other words, either out of choice or necessity, the decision to retire is no longer “all or nothing.”

A couple of weeks ago I spoke to a group of 300 New York Federal Reserve Bank retirees. As I walked in the building, the security guard asked who I was. When I said, “I am the speaker at the retiree luncheon and I am talking about work+life fit in retirement,” he laughed, “Well, I’m a perfect example. I retired from the New York City Police Department three years ago, and am now working full-time for the Fed as a security guard.”