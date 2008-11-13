Someone asked me why I don’t hire cheaper help for our support staff for my company, http://www.maysoft.com/ . You see, we only hire experienced Lotus Notes administrators or excellent Lotus Notes developers in our customer support.

So I did a little bit of math on the subject of Customer Support. Having majored in Chemistry, I like equations and formulas. These equations are beautiful, in that they are simple and precise. Today, I attempt to translate some business principles related to customer support into mathematical equations to explain the three laws of customer support.

First Law of Customer Support

(Time to Completion) = (Problem Difficulty) / (Skill Level)

Explanation: We know that (Time to Completion) is proportional to (Problem Difficulty) and inversely proportional to (Skill Level) of the problem solver.

So, the greater the skill level, the faster the problem will be resolved. The denominator, as it increases, reduces the Time to Completion element. Which brings me back to cost. Our top notch support people cost a lot more per person but they perform most jobs in a fraction of the time, so they actually cost less than mediocre talent.

Here is an area everyone likes to discuss, customer satisfaction.