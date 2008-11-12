advertisement
10 Musicians Who Rock the Web

By Sean Ludwig1 minute Read

Bowie’s always been an innovator–aside from his music, he was the first artist to issue bonds backed by the royalties of his catalog, in 1997. So it didn’t come as a shock when he announced the launch of BowieNet, an Internet Service Provider focused on him, in 1998. He was also the first major artist to post a free downloadable track, “Telling Lies.” His goofy ISP isn’t around anymore, but he does have a site called BowieArt, a platform for selling his and others’ original prints and photos.

