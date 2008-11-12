Corporate Volunteering; Giving Time to Make a Profit

There is less cash out there for your to borrow. Your customers are spending less, less often. And your workforce is about to experience a radical turnover in the next 10 years. What are you going to do about it? Try this simple and proven solution. Feeling Boxed in by the Financial Crises? Think outside the Box.

Financial crisis getting you down? Starbucks is right there with you. They only made 5 million dollars this quarter, which translates to a 97% loss. That’s pretty bad. And worse when compared to last year’s profit of 159 million for the same quarter. Oh yeah, forgot to mention: this year marks the first loss ever posted in the history of the illustrious Starbucks franchise. Sigh….

What do you do when markets shrink and credit tightens? Well, cut back, of course. Scale down. Save. But what about the talent that you need to hire 5 years from now? The talent that is asking you to be attractive and cutting-edge? And whose eyes could wander to your competition at any minute….? And um, not to pile on the bad news, but in case you hadn’t heard, there’s buzz out there about two simultaneous sociological events that are going to add some squeeze to your resources. One; the boomer workforce is retiring, and taking with them considerable value in experience and relationships. Two; there are fewer people to choose from to replace that talent. A lot fewer.

So, what to do? Cut costs while increasing your competitive sexiness? I know, sounds impossible. Even a little ridiculous.

Ok, let’s start with the basics. You know you’ve got to get creative. You’ve got to become innovative and look to areas of the business beyond making widgets and selling them. “Think outside the box.” Some of the best companies are implementing these strategies and finding them successful. To many onlookers, the particular methods may have nothing to do with the fundamentals of business.

Volunteer – To Be Attractive

I know, I know – it’s always about volunteering with me. But, it’s not just me! Turns out, corporate volunteering is a key strategy for businesses facing the twin obstacles of attracting new customers and new talent. A growing number of news and research articles are citing businesses that utilize Employee Volunteer Programs to secure…what? That’s right, customers and talent. Essentially, EVPs mean profitable business.