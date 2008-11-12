Today I’d like to share a great new book with you: The One Minute Coach by Masha Malka. In this book, Masha addresses the reasons why people stop themselves from being outstanding performers and enjoying the success they dream of.

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. I always tell my coaching clients “If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to three things: 1) become a lifelong learner; 2) set and achieve high goals; and 3) get organized.”

I’m going to add a fourth suggestion – read The One Minute Coach. It is the perfect book for anyone who is ready to discover how to succeed and build the kind of life they want.

In The One Minute Coach, Masha shares her powerful life story – one that took her from being exiled from her home in Soviet controlled Ukraine at the age of 17 to running a successful business and a having fulfilling home life. Read it and find out her what she has to say about becoming an outstanding performer, fulfilling your dreams and changing your life one minute at a time.

I’m doing this post today because if you act today, you have the opportunity to get The One Minute Coach and enjoy 91 gifts from other success experts around the globe — including me! If you, or someone you know, want to learn some simple, but effective tools for becoming a career and life success do yourself and them a favor and read more at http://mashamalka.com/bookpromotion/

The common sense point here is simple. Masha Malka’s new book The One Minute Coach can help you build the successful life and career that you want and deserve. Masha makes some great points, none more important than the one with which she ends The One Minute Coach, “Realize that you are in control of your life and your future. Take consistent actions to create that future. Take full responsibility rather than blaming circumstances.” That’s a mouthful and some great common sense advice for becoming an outstanding performer and career and life success.

Check out Masha’s book. I think you’ll be glad you did. As always, thanks for reading.