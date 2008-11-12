Under the Radar Conference: Live from the Internet

One of the cool things about tech conferences these days is that they “walk the walk,” if you will, and showcase the power of new technology as well as let you meet the people bringing it to you. So if you want to check out today’s Under the Radar event and you’re not in Mountain View, California, you’re not left out.

UTR, as the cool kids call it (honestly, I don’t know if the cool kids call it UTR but it seemed like the thing to say), will be live streaming the festivities via Ustream. If you go here, you can see more than 30 companies–including the seven I’ve previewed on my FC blog (the cool kids call it … aw, forget it)–present their visions in 6 minutes and then get grilled by venture capitalists, analysts, and so forth in what is designed to be a rapid-fire and productive exchange. My role is the time-honored one of game-show host, keeping everyone on time, facilitating the conversation, reminding everyone of the prizes at stake for the winners, and keeping it loose.

If you miss a company that you wanted to watch live at your desk but you had a boring meeting to go to or something, fear not. Each company’s pitch session will be available on the UTR blog as the day progresses.

And if you’ll allow me to put my game-show-host hat on for a moment, “But wait! There’s more!” Under the Radar also has a Twitter stream. You can follow along there as well, and if you’re a Twitter user, you can ask questions (be sure to include @UTR08 in your tweet) as events happen, and we’re going to try to include the best questions we get from the Internet audience during that rapid-fire Q&A period I mentioned.

Technology, folks. It’s something, ain’t it?