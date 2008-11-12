Green Entrepreneurs Show the Way at Opportunity Green 2008 Conference

The Opportunity Green 2008 conference held at UCLA November 8-9 lived up to its name. The green leaders there had many backgrounds and perspectives, but one message they shared in common was that going green is more than just a challenge for business. It is an opportunity as well, and a big one at that.

Where is the opportunity? For Tom Szaky, founder of Terracycle, the opportunity is in our garbage. Garbage is one of the few things we pay people to take from us, making it a low cost source of materials. Szaky founded Terracycle in 2002 putting worm poop fertilizer into old plastic soda bottles. Today, he is working with a variety of brands to take back their products and make something new out of them. Capri Sun juice pouches are being reborn as pencil cases and lunch boxes. Target bags are being given a new life as reusable shopping bags. Bare Naked granola bags are being refashioned into Bare Naked shower curtains. Consumers and businesses get involved to help return products to Terracycle, bringing them full circle. Szaky says “there is nothing that cannot be made out of garbage”, and he has a long list of partnerships in the works proving his point. “The opportunity to change the biggest companies is massively underserved and in massive demand,” Szaky commented, urging entrepreneurs to take their great green idea to these big companies. “There is the opportunity to go big. People say yes all the time.”

As the Director of Strategy of the green business incubator OZOlab, Rachel Simmons is looking for opportunities to solve problems that are already widely acknowledged in the media, making them ripe for change. OZOcar was founded in 2002, providing an eco-friendly town car service in New York. OZOcar provides transportation in fuel-efficient cars with first class service, addressing the need for cleaner transportation with a stylish and sustainable solution. Another business from the incubator, OZOwater, is developing a solution to the widely publicized environmental challenge of bottled water. The problem of bottled water is talked about everywhere, creating the opportunity for those who can address this need. For OZOwater the solution is about more than just providing bottles or filters. OZOwater is rethinking this $16 billion market by positioning their product as an eco-friendly beverage, and not just a filter. What people really want, after all, is something good to drink.

The opportunities are everywhere. Rick Ridgeway of Patagonia talked about the opportunities in our clothes, making them from more earth friendly materials, taking back old clothes, and giving back through 1% For the Planet. For Nike the opportunities are in our shoes. Mark Shaw of Rickshaw Bagworks is finding opportunities for fashionable bags like the Zero Messenger bags.