How do I find an editor for my novel?

I’ll always edit up to three pages at no cost. It is important for the writer to see the style of the editor. We all work differently. I do a line edit and pages of notes. The notes are for overall issues and the line edit gives them a definitive path for each issue I raise so a writer is not left in the dark about what to do. I’m also on the higher priced side, so it is especially important that writers know what they are getting for the money and view it as a valuable trade. Never just consider price, though. Look at strengths and weaknesses. I specialize in character development, dialogue, plot structure and rhythm and flow. I do not excel with language. We all excel in different areas. You will want to respect an editor’s time and not just ask everyone to do a free edit. Find three you really like who are in your price range and ask each of them for a short sample. If you really like them and they won’t do it for free, you might consider paying for a short sample–it’s not unheard of. The main point is that you want the best quality at a price that is just out of your reach. Too far out of your reach and you’ll be too stressed as a result. Too under your reach and you won’t get the value you really need to push you to that next level. Best of luck!