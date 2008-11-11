Bright, Shiny Future for Green Cleaning

Last week I noted Clorox’s earnings successes , credited in part to its Greenworks cleaners brand. Today a press release from Earth Friendly Cleaners , a small 15-year-old company dedicated to award-winning, plant-based, cruelty-free products, trumpets similar success:

“In the last year, the company has added 50 staff members to its payroll, bringing its employee base to 120. Come the holidays, Earth Friendly Product staffers will be seeing even more green. That’s because the Vlahakis family, including CEO Van Vlahakis, President John Vlahakis and Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks Vice President of Media Relations, plan to reward them with $700,000 in Christmas bonuses – more than the company has ever handed out.”

I have their Dishmate almond dish soap and their Floor Kleener in my house right now.