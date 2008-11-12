Lessons From the Obama Campaign: Overcoming Skepticism and Winning People Over

Creativity is generating a novel idea while innovation is transforming that idea into reality. Being creative does not make someone an innovator. To achieve innovator status, one must use the creative mind but also possess an uncommon social intelligence, political acuity, and skill at persuasion.

Barack Obama’s historic win provides us with some great examples of how true innovators are successful. If you dissect the strategies to which his campaign credits its victory, you will see several patterns of innovation at work. These same patterns can be identified in the success of breakthrough companies, new technologies, and society transformation.

Like all great innovators, Obama’s campaign aspirations first met broad skepticism. Valuable lessons can be learned from how they overcame cynicism and shifted the public’s view.

Create new customers out of nothing

Most people look at pieces on the board and ask themselves, “How can I move what is already there into a new position?” Outthinkers are free of such false restraints. Instead, they know that we can add new pieces to the board. We can create new things out of nothing.

The Obama campaign focused on “enlarging the playing field.” This meant bringing new voters into play and encouraging disconnected voters to participate again. By focusing on these groups, the Obama campaign was able to turn traditionally Republican states into Democratic ones.

If you analyzed only existing voters in states like North Carolina or Indiana, one would conclude there were little changes for a Democrat to win. A traditional approach might say Democrats should ignore those states, but instead, the Obama campaign launched an effective effort to bring new voters into the pool. They signed on hundreds of thousands of new voters in critical states. They used detailed data to identify which voters had voted early and which needed extra help – a reminder, a ride – to get to the polls.