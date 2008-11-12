New Policy Allows Market Researchers Access to Information on LinkedIn Users

Research firm Anderson Analytics has taken advantage of a new policy that permits market researchers to survey LinkedIn users and find out who they are/target them for both research and marketing according to AdAge. This public study, conducted by Anderson alongside LinkedIn and text-mining company SPSS is revealing.

The first cross tab categorizes the business/social networking site into four buckets: “Savvy Networkers (31%), Senior Executives ((28%), Late Adopters (22%) and Exploring Options (21%).

Additional information gleaned indicates that 61% are willing survey takers and 68% have never been on a research panel. A fresh research audience is a good thing.