I was at a great event called Amazing Woman’s Day last Saturday. What was I doing there? Let’s just say, I’m an amazing guy, so I thought I check out the amazing woman who were gathered there.

And I did meet some amazing women. Marsh Engle convened the group and did a great job of keeping the day moving forward. Letitia Wright did a live interview with me at the event that will be broadcast on her TV show, The Wright Place, later this year. I’ll keep you posted.

Cynthia Brian is a very cool woman who runs a charity called Be the Star You Are that empowers women, families and youth through improved literacy and positive message radio programming. She invited me to be a guest on her radio show. I’ll be on in January. I’ll keep you posted on that too.

But today, I’d like to tell you about Lauren Solomon, an image consultant and author of Image Matters! The ability to create positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in my book Straight Talk for Success. If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things: 1) create and nurture your unique personal brand; 2) be impeccable in your presentation of self – dress for success; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Image Matters is a great book on creating positive personal impact. I know a fair bit about what men should wear to dress for success; less so about what women should wear. I have been looking for an expert of women’s business apparel for some time. And there was Lauren, another amazing woman at Amazing Woman’s Day.

Lauren begins Chapter 2 of Image Matters, “You Appearance” with a quote from Mae West…

“It’s not what I say, but how I say it; and it’s not what I do, but how I do it; and it’s how I look when I say and do it.”