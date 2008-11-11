The Leading Edge – We ARE all in this together

One of my spiritual challenges is to find inspiring thoughts and ideas that can help me lift myself above my “day to day” worries that I know will pass, but in the moment don’t believe they will.

Here are several I found today:

MARTIN LUTHER KING

In a real sense all life is inter-related. All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever effects one directly affects all indirectly… I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be, and you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the inter-related structure of reality.

PIERRE TEILHARD de CHARDIN

The egocentric ideal of a future reserved for those who have managed to attain egotistically the extremity of ‘everyone for himself’ is false and against nature… The outcome of the world, the gates of the future, the entry into the super-human — these are not thrown open to a few of the privileged or to one chosen people to the exclusion of all others. They will only open to an advance of all together, in a direction in which all together can join and find completion in a spiritual renovation of the earth… No evolutionary future awaits man except in association with all other men.