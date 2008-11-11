Little Noticed Election Landmarks: Women In Charge (& Not)

Last Tuesday, New Hampshire voters elected 13 women to the state Senate, out of a total of 24 seats — the first time women have been the majority in any U.S. state legislative body. Flagged by Fast Company alum Dan Pink , with an NPR interview .

South Carolina has the dubious distinction of going in the opposite direction. When the new S.C. Senate convenes next year, it will have not one woman among its 46 members. Of the two women who had been serving, one did not run for re-election, one lost in the primary; the five women running on Tuesday all lost. Via the NCSL blog, The Thicket.