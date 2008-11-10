FC Experts: The Meltdown’s Effect on Store Brands, Sustainability and Second Lives, Email 2.0

Playing Checkers: What the Meltdown Means For Store Brands, Tim Manners

It’s no secret that the substandard “private labels” of yesterday are today often just as good or better than the national brands they copy. The recession is a killer incentive program for shoppers to give these store brands a try. Once they do, will they ever return to the national brands? One can’t help but wonder whether we might someday look back on the economic meltdown of 2008 as the moment when retailers finally sealed the deal with shoppers for their brand loyalties. Read more.



#2 Economic Survival Tip: Learn New Best Practices, Dan Adams

Have you ever joined a new company and found that your old company was doing some things much better than your new employer? And vice versa? Many companies improve areas of weakness when employees behave as honeybees, cross-pollinating practices from one firm or industry to another. But this is a slow process and you don’t have the time to wait when a downturn is upon you. You need to find and drive these best practices into your business quickly. Read more.

Innovative Designer Thinks Outside of the Box, Lewis Perkins

Since my last post, I am still thinking a lot about the importance of HOW we design products and develop materials that have a life above and beyond its first. Many expound the virtues of the closed loop design (also known as a cradle to cradle concept), but often the most affordable and sustainable use for a product is in a second life that does not mirror the first. Read more.



Leadership: So What? Kate Sweetman

“Let me briefly introduce myself, and then, more importantly, outline the basics of the leadership conversation that I hope to foster… Here’s a very general outline of the topics this blog will explore. Not in this order necessarily, and always in the context of the pressing issues of today: recession, innovation, globalization, diversity, uncertainty. It is the framework of the Leadership Code – the five essential domains of all effective leaders no matter what their context or circumstance.” Read more.



Off With their Heads! On to Results, Cy Wakeman

“In these challenging times, many leaders are seeking to reduce expenses through the reduction of head count. While it is important to ensure that the resources of the organization are being tightly managed, the organization’s talent still needs to be led. Reality-Based™ Leaders lead first and manage second. Here’s how…” Read more.

Email Discussion is the New Customer Newsletter, Valeria Maltoni

“You may think that email is not such a big deal, after all it’s been around for a long time now. Think again. Email can be a 2.0 tactic when its connective power is harnessed for the benefit of the community it serves – instead of being a one-way, push technique to sell more. Here are three ways in which email used this way is direct, relevant, and memorable…” Read more.