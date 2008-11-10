Syncing Business Trips Using Google Calendar

I got an email from my friend Jeff about using Google calendar to input/track his trips and those of friends and colleagues when he’s traveling with his job or even while he’s on vacation. As has happened to most of us when we’re traveling on business, he often found out after he’d returned home that he was in the same area at the same time as someone he would have liked to meet up with. By creating a designated travel calendar on Google, he’s able to share his travel plans ahead of time with people (like me) in his network.

Using Google calendar or a similar application also allows you and your colleagues to coordinate simultaneous trips to the same city. By knowing travel schedules ahead of time, you could coordinate hotel stays, flights, and even client meetings.

I hope I will be diligent enough to add my travel plans to his calendar going forward…even if I missed a good excuse to connect with him during his current trip to Vegas.

Shawn Graham is Director of MBA Career Services at the University of Pittsburgh and author of Courting Your Career: Match Yourself with the Perfect Job (www.courtingyourcareer.com).