Under the Radar Conference Preview: MoFuse

When I go online with my Verizon phone, it’s kind of slim pickings if I limit myself to Verizon’s preset offerings. I have added bookmarks for Google’s tools, Facebook , even OpenTable and enjoy them. Although I can access some of my favorite blogs through Google Reader on the phone, it’s a flat experience and it doesn’t do a lot for the blogger.

MoFuse is a free, easy-to-use service that puts your blog, or any content site that’s frequently updated, into the mobiverse. The service does its best to replicate what’s in your blog: Pictures, YouTube videos, and so forth. “If it’s in your RSS feed, we should be able to handle it,” says Annette Tonti, MoFuse’s CEO.

So far, there are more than 15,000 MoFuse sites, and the BlackBerry is the most popular handset accessing its sites. In addition to giving bloggers and publishers some brand building, MoFuse tries to drive traffic to sites by recommending related links whenever anyone visits a MoFuse-powered site. There are advertising opportunities available, although of course the mobile ad market is still maturing. Tonti has more in store, in terms of both features and its business model, but they are still maturing, too.

Next Wednesday, November 12, an impressive gathering of startups and mobile-industry poohbahs — everyone from major VCs from firms such as Kleiner Perkins to executives from companies such as T-Mobile, AT&T, CBS, Verizon, Alltel, Comcast, Nokia, Microsoft, and R/GA — will meet in Mountain View, California, to choose America's Next Top Mobile Startup at Under the Radar.

