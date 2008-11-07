The Leading Edge – The Good Goodbye – John McCain’s concession speech

To err is human, to take full responsibility for it, divine.

I don’t know how heartfelt or sincere John McCain’s concession speech was on Tuesday, but there was much in it to be admired, learned from and emulated by all Americans.

The two most important elements were in his going from critical to gracious and from making excuses to taking full responsibility for the results as the commander-in-chief of his campaign.

As a management consultant, group facilitator, team builder and marriage therapist I have taken to setting the stage by asking the participants three questions: