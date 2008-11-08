Fast Company Call-In Wrap

Credit Roll

A personal thanks to all those who joined the Fast Company.com Call-In on October 28th. And a sincere expression of gratitude to Bruce Damer and Tish Shute for agreeing to take my questions. Finally, my appreciation to Sherri Smith and Lynn d Johnson of Fast Company for helping to organize and facilitate this event.

What Went Right

There were a enough differing opinions to keep the conversation lively. Although Bruce and Tish sometimes disagreed the exchanges were amicable.

The content was strong enough to merit a transcript which will be posted to the Technology Group. I will send an e-mail advisory of the transcripts’ availability to all those who registered.

For podcast fans there will also be topic-segmented audio files for download. The files will either reside on the Fast Company servers or there will be a hyperlink from the Technology Group.