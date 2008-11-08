Fast Company Call-In Wrap

Credit Roll
A personal thanks to all those who joined the Fast Company.com Call-In on October 28th. And a sincere expression of gratitude to Bruce Damer and Tish Shute for agreeing to take my questions. Finally, my appreciation to Sherri Smith and Lynn d Johnson of Fast Company for helping to organize and facilitate this event.
What Went Right
There were a enough differing opinions to keep the conversation lively. Although Bruce and Tish sometimes disagreed the exchanges were amicable.
The content was strong enough to merit a transcript which will be posted to the Technology Group. I will send an e-mail advisory of the transcripts’ availability to all those who registered.
For podcast fans there will also be topic-segmented audio files for download. The files will either reside on the Fast Company servers or there will be a hyperlink from the Technology Group.
What Went Wrong
As Bill Clintion often said, “I feel your pain.” For those who couldn’t get in a big mea culpa. This was a version 1.0 experience using a communications package with which we were not familiar—never put too much stock in a features list. Albeit, I believe the Dimdim approach is the right idea and is certainly better than just a plain, garden variety conference call. I believe this sort of exchange benefits from a sense of presence* among the participants which is why I’m a virtual world advocate.
We’ll get it worked or we’ll try something else. If anyone has a better, cost effective idea, please don’t hold back. Feature wise, we’re looking for the following: four live web-camera speakers, a display viewer for slides and pre-loaded videos, a simple procedure for capturing the back-chat, and a means for recording the Call-In.
There were a number of interesting observations in the back chat that I wished I could have integrated into the discussion. I’m confident I can do a better job next time.
Required Reading*
“New Way of Measuring ‘Reality’ of Virtual Worlds Could Lead To Better Business Tools” URL: http://www.physorg.com/news144482148.html
Excerpt: “The measurement scale developed by the researchers for the virtual world is called Perceived Virtual Presence (PVP), and factors in how users interact with the virtual environment, with their work in that environment, and with other users.”
Your Turn
Comments? Criticisms? Suggestions for a follow-up discussion.
Nothing To Do This Sunday?
Consider attending the Machinima Expo in Second Life on Sunday, November 9th. The URL for further details: http://www.machinima-expo.com/