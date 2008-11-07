Civility and Interpersonal Competence

Natalie Costanze-Chavez writes a column called Grace Notes. Last Sunday, she wrote about how one of her columns prompted quite a bit of what can only be called hate mail. Natalie stood by her words, but was upset that so many people attacked not her ideas, but her personally. She made a great point that goes to the heart of interpersonal competence…

“We have to find a way to talk to each other without being so afraid of difference that we turn rude and hostile – especially at this point in our history…Luckily there are a lot of you out there who are OK with disagreement. The willingness to respectfully disagree is what will save us – in the short run and the long run.”

Interpersonal competence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become interpersonally competent, you need to do three things: 1) develop a deep understanding of yourself, use this self awareness to better understand others; 2) build strong, lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with the people in your life; and 3) resolve conflict in a constructive manner.

Natalie’s message goes to the third point. Sure, we can disagree with one another, but we should always try to resolve our differences positively. There is no need to demean other people for their ideas.

Interpersonally competent people use conflict as an opportunity to explore new and different ways of solving problems. Digging in your heels and arguing your point even louder is not the way to resolve conflict. Listening to the other person, exploring your differences, and looking for places in which you agree is the way to build a constructive solution to a seemingly insolvable problem.

Getting to Yes is one of my favorite books. I have given away over 25 copies to friends and coaching clients over the years. Roger Fisher and William Ury make a great point in this book – when you are in a conflict situation, focus on where you agree and build a mutually satisfying solution.

Mssrs. Fisher and Ury point out the folly of positional bargaining – quid pro quo. Typically, this type of thinking leads to a negotiated solution in which both parties are unhappy, as they both have had to give up part of their positions.