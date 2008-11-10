Can We Laugh at Obama?

After witnessing two years of emotional wrangling and finger-pointing, most of us are relieved to put the election season behind us. But as the nation transitions from the erratic, divisive Bush-era into the historically momentous presidency of Obama the rhetoritician, some journalists are declaring crisis mode on a flourishing art form: the political satire. Bush-impersonations have gone past the point of cliché, but no comedian is yet to figure out how to nail the uniquely relatable stateliness of Barack Obama. And most importantly, would audiences even respond if satirists like Jon Stewart mocked the messiah-like figure of so many Americans?

This week, New York Magazine outlined survival strategies for The Daily Show (according to writer Dan Kois, this may signal the start of a Colbert-dominant era for Comedy Central), while NPR criticized SNL cast member Fred Armisen’s awkward Obama impersonation.

In his article, Kois said he wasn’t worried about the survival of SNL, a show that just this year revived its dwindling ratings with the help of Tina Fey’s turn as Sarah Palin. Rather, he wrote, Stewart’s show depends on a viewership that’s disappointed in its leadership.

“In one eventful day, the prototypical Daily Show viewer has been transformed: Once disaffected and angry at Washington’s power structure, he’s now delighted and hopeful about the new president and all that he symbolizes,” Kois wrote. “And if you’re an Obama fan — eager to give Barack the benefit of the doubt, and proud and excited about the change you’ve helped bring the nation — do you really want Jon Stewart sitting on the sidelines, taking potshots at your hero?”

Read the rest of his piece here.

In an NPR segment aired on Election Day, Hollywood Reporter editor Andrew Wallenstein praised Tina Fey’s Palin, while calling Armisen’s performance as Obama “horrible” and “painful.”

While Armisen may have approached Obama from the wrong angle, Wallenstein also credited some of his failure to the difficulty of his task: When it comes to the president-elect, there is very little unintended humor to grasp onto.