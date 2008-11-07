Be Sure to Tip the Sound Guy

Last weekend I moderated an author event at the Texas Book Festival . The author I presented, Travis Nichols , is also a musician and said something that caught my attention. A simple phrase that went un-noticed until I brought it up at the end as some of his best advice of the session.

He simply said “after we tipped the sound guy and left the venue…” Something that most bands don’t think about. And something that most people still don’t think about.

Showing appreciation for a job well done never goes out of style. This is the time of year most companies are thinking of corporate gifts for clients and maybe a gift or bonus for employees. (And what about your vendors that take care of your orders all year?)

My question is why do it just during the holidays? Why not reward a job well done all year or say thank you or at least write a note?

A tip to the guy that made you sound good goes a long way. Just think what it would do for your business.

Dayna Steele is a popular speaker and the author of Rock to the Top: What I Learned about Success from the World’s Greatest Rock Stars. She can be reached at dayna@daynasteele.com.